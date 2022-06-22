A shooting Tuesday night in west Denver left one man dead.
The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. at West 13th Avenue and Xavier Street, said Sean Towle, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died, Towle said.
Investigators were working to determine what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.