Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

A shooting Tuesday night in west Denver left one man dead.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. at West 13th Avenue and Xavier Street, said Sean Towle, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department. 

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died, Towle said. 

Investigators were working to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

