Police say they arrested a man in a Thursday night fatal shooting that followed a family disturbance in Denver's College View neighborhood.

Matthew Vasquez, 33, was held in the the department's downtown detention center on suspicion of murder. He was scheduled to make a court appearance Friday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 2700 block of West Harvard Avenue just before 8 p.m. Upon arrival, they located a man who had suffered a gunshot wound, said Christine Downs, a spokewoman for the department.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police were investigating what specifically led to the shooting, Downs said.