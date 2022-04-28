A 24-year-old man is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Denver's Lincoln Park neighborhood, police said Thursday.
Trahavonie D. Smith is accused of fatally shooting a 63-year-old man who tried to break up a fight around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at West 13th Avenue and North Osage Street, Denver police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.
Authorities have identified the victim but won't release his name until his family has been notified.