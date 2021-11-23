A man who was reported missing was rescued near the Nebraska state line on Monday night, and another man has been arrested in connection with the incident, the Weld County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Oscar Eduardo Valles Avila, 26, was rescued around 8:15 p.m. from a gas station in Julesburg off Interstate 76 by the Weld County Regional SWAT Team with the assistance of the Sedgewick, Phillips and Logan County sheriff's offices.
Avila was reported missing after not having been seen since late Saturday night outside of Johnstown. He was with 40-year-old Gilbert Gutierrez, whose body was found Sunday afternoon, according to a news release.
Authorities believed Avila was kidnapped and "in grave physical danger" after finding Gutierrez's body on Sunday. Investigators learned Avila had ties to Julesburg and believed he was being held near there, according to the release.
Members of Weld County's strike team were sent to Julesburg on Monday to conduct surveillance of the area, while the SWAT team mobilized. Authorities spotted a possible suspect and person believed to be Avila.
The SWAT team found Avila at the gas station and took Marco Antonio Gutierrez-Herra, 40, into custody. He was booked into the Weld County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and menacing, officials said.
Avila was provided medical aid after being rescued, while members of the Phillips and Logan County sheriff's offices executed search warrants at two homes near Seventh and Oak streets in Julesburg.
Authorities believe there is an additional suspect in this case who drives a white 2015 to 2017 Toyota Camry or similar sedan. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.
Anyone with security footage such as doorbell camera video is urged to call detectives at 970-400-5816.
Those with information regarding this crime should call the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-356-4015 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.