A man was in custody Thursday after crashing his vehicle during a high-speed chase on Interstate 70 that began after authorities say he punched an Adams County sheriff's deputy in the face.
At 11:45 a.m., deputies were sent to a King Soopers in Brighton for a report of a suspicious person asking underage girls for their phone numbers, Adam Sherman, a spokesman for the Adams County Sheriff's Office, said in a statement.
The man punched a deputy in the face and struck a patrol vehicle while fleeing the parking lot, Sherman said.
The man drove onto Interstate 70, crossed the median and went east along the interstate to Highway 86. The chase ended when the vehicle the man was driving suffered a flat tire as he tried to evade tire deflation devices, Sherman said.
The man surrendered to authorities and was being held at the Adams County Detention Facility. Deputies had not released the man's name as of 3 p.m.