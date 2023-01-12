An California man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex trafficking a teenage girl.
District Court Judge Jeffrey Smith sentenced Robert Stenschke, 33, to 10 years after he pleaded guilty on Jan. 4 to trafficking a minor for sexual servitude.
Adams County District Attorney Brian Mason announced the sentencing Thursday.
In October 2020, the victim 17-years-old at the time — met Stenschke through a friend, who was also being trafficked, according to authorities.
The victim ran away from home to be with Stenschke, who advertised her services online in the Denver metro area, investigators said.
The FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force tracked down and recovered the victim.
Three days later, Stenschke took the victim from a hair appointment in Fort Collins, then took her to Florida, California and Las Vegas for trafficking, according to prosecutors.
Officials located Stenschke with the victim in California and arrested him on Jan. 29, 2021. The victim told investigators she engaged in commercial sex work and gave Stenschke the money she earned.
"The FBI Denver Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force will continue to do everything it can to ensure victims of sex trafficking receive the services they need to move forward with their lives, and that their traffickers are brought to justice," FBI Denver Acting Special Agent in Charge Leonard Carollo said in a release.