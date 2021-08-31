A man who went on a crime spree across Westminster and killed his girlfriend in a car accident during it was sentenced to more than two decades in prison on Tuesday, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Jimmy L. Cordova, Jr., was sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and robbery earlier this year.

"The egregious actions of this defendant caused the tragic death of a mother and grandmother," said District Attorney Brian Mason in a news release. "This is an incalculable loss to her family and to our community. I hope that this conviction and sentence will bring some measure of closure and justice."

On June 9, 2018, 911 dispatchers received a call from Kimberly Ambrose, 51, who stated her boyfriend, Cordova, "was abusing her and attempting to force her out his vehicle while it was still moving," according to the release.

Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded and located Cordova in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee, driving along Federal Boulevard. As the officers activated their lights and sirens, Cordova sped off and led them on a high-speed pursuit until eventually officers lost sight of the vehicle.

Minutes later, authorities learned of a rollover accident on the U.S. Highway 36 westbound on-ramp from Federal Boulevard and found a red Jeep was on fire. Ambrose died on-scene as a result of the crash, while Cordova carjacked a nearby individual and fled, authorities said.

Officers located Cordova after he crashed into a median a few minutes later. He attempted to run, but was arrested by responding officers, according to the release.

"She was such a kindhearted person, and there are so many people that are having a hard time dealing with her loss, even three years later," the children of Kimberly Ambrose wrote in a letter prior to sentencing.

"Our mother also has seven grandchildren who ask where grandma is and if she is coming back, and some of them will never get to know her because they never got the chance before she was taken."