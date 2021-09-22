A 24-year-old Aurora man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday for stabbing and paralyzing a woman in 2020.

Ahkeem Powell, 24, was found guilty on July 21 by a jury in the 17th Judicial District Court of attempted murder, assault, and two counts of sentence enhancer.

The charges stem from an April 7, 2020, incident when Powell was working on a vehicle outside a motel in Aurora. The victim and an unidentified man approached Powell at this time.

Video surveillance captured Powell walking behind the two when he suddenly stabbed the woman in the back of the head and abdomen. Powell and the victim were known to each other, according to a release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Powell fled the scene, while the woman walked to a nearby motel room to receive help.

As a result of the incident, the victim suffered a lacerated liver and significant blood loss that led to a stroke, a months-long coma and paralysis to one side of her body. The victim is confined to a wheelchair because of the incident, officials said.

"This violent stabbing shocks the conscience, and the victim is lucky to be alive," District Attorney Brian Mason said. "The defendants acts were deplorable. The community will be safer now that he must serve this significant sentence."