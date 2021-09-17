Almost seven years after a bar fight left one person dead, one paralyzed and another seriously injured, one of the men responsible was sentenced to 54 years in prison on Friday.

Bryant Montoya, 27, was convicted of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and accessory to crime of first-degree murder following a three-day trial in August, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Following his release, Montoya will be on parole for six years, officials said.

The charges stem from a Nov. 21, 2014, incident when Monyota and Ignacio Luque-Verdugo, 37, were at the Broncos Bar at 9496 Montview Blvd in Aurora.

Around 1 a.m. the two men engaged in a verbal altercation about a beer with a group of men inside the bar. The altercation turned physical and violent when Montoya stabbed Andres Cinto-Duran, 28, several times in the shoulder and back, police said.

Luque-Verdugo then fired multiple shots that struck Cinto-Duran in the torso, leg and arms. Cinto-Duran's brother was also shot and paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

Police said a third victim was shot in the leg, but survived the shooting.

Following the shooting, the two perpetrators fled the bar and assaulted a man outside before fleeing the scene.

Luque-Verdugo was arrested in July of 2015 and convicted of first-degree murder on April 14, 2017. He is currently serving a life-sentence within the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to the district attorney's office.

Montoya was not connected to the charges until he was arrested in Arizona on unrelated drug charges. Police matched his DNA to the evidence gathered at the bar in Aurora and he was subsequently charged for his role in the bar fight, according to the district attorney's office.