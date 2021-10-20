A 27-year-old man was sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison for the "senseless, reprehensible and brutal murder" of his girlfriend in 2019, the Denver District Attorney's Office said.

Sean Landrock was sentenced to 48 years in jail on Friday by Denver District Court Judge Edward Brofin for second-degree murder and three counts of child abuse.

He was found guilty by a jury earlier this year, according to a release.

"October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and this case sends a very clear message to all abusers: Denver's system of justice will hold you accountable for your violent actions," Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a release.

Landrock fatally shot Santa Castillo in front of her children ages 1, 3 and 5 and left them alone in a residence at 8000 E. 12th Ave. on Aug. 12, 2019, according to the criminal affidavit.

Throughout an initial investigation, Landrock was identified as the shooter by an unidentified witness who said Landrock grabbed a shotgun during an argument and was later seen cleaning the same firearm before leaving the residence, according to the affidavit.