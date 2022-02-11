An armed man who was allegedly knocking on random doors in an apartment complex in Aurora was shot and killed by officers early Friday.
Officers were sent to the La Fontaine apartment complex at 1325 N. Idalia Ct around 4:30 a.m. after multiple reports of an armed man knocking on doors within the complex, said Matthew Longshore, a spokesman for the Aurora Police Department during a morning press briefing.
The unidentified armed man was spotted by officers who gave him commands in both English and Spanish.
"Officers made sure they clearly communicated with him in both languages what they wanted him to do," Longshore said.
The man did not comply with those commands, which led to two officers discharging their firearms. Officers then called for medical assistance before providing CPR.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Longshore said. Police have not identified the man and only released he's a Hispanic man in his 30's.
Both officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave and the 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the officer involved shooting.
This is the second person fatally shot by Aurora officers this week. Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa, 31, was shot by officers after he allegedly went on a crime spree that included a shooting, two carjackings and a robbery.
Villa was wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder after 37-year-old Adela Maria Madrid was fatally shot and two pastors were wounded on Feb. 4 at the Iglesia Far De Luz at 538 N. Olathe St.