A man was killed following a shooting in Aurora on Saturday morning, according to a social media post by the police department.

The incident began with a verbal argument on the 3200 block of Peoria Street. Then, one of the men in the dispute was shot and killed, the department announced at 6:39 a.m., Saturday.

Responders transported the man to a nearby hospital where he passed away from injuries.

The Aurora Police Department do not have suspect information at this time. "This appears to be an isolated incident and if anyone has information please contact police," the post said.