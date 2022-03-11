A 36-year-old man who was shot by two Arvada officers after he allegedly aimed a gun at them early this month was formally charged by the Denver District Attorney's Office on Friday.
Vincent Martinez has been charged with multiple crimes, including two count of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon on a peace office, two counts of menacing and two counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Officials said the Arvada Police Department contacted Denver police on March 2 after locating Martinez, who had an active arrest warrant.
The officers went to contact Martinez. He allegedly grabbed a handgun from the vehicle's glovebox and pointed it at the officers.
Both officers fired their weapons multiple times and hit Martinez, according to the release. He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Martinez is scheduled to appear in Denver District Court on March 14.