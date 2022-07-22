A man who was shot by Larimer County sheriff's deputies earlier this month is facing numerous charges including attempted murder, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Bryan Erdbruegger, 21, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault, illegal discharge of a fire arm and speeding, 20 over, according to the sheriff's office.

The charges are connected to a July 12 incident where deputies attempted to contact Erdbruegger after they spotted him driving at a high-rate of speed on Timberline Road in Fort Collins around 10:30 p.m.

Erdbruegger pulled over near Prospect Road and began firing multiple shots in the direction of the sheriff's deputies on scene.

Deputies returned fire, however, Erdbruegger walked toward the patrol vehicle and got into a struggle with a deputy. The deputy then shot Erdbruegger, ending the conflict.

He was transported to a local hospital where he remained until July 20.

The incident is being investigated by the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.