An investigation is underway after a man was shot by Larimer County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday night in Fort Collins.
A deputy tried to pull over a vehicle that was speeding on South Timberline Road, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle kept driving and turned onto East Prospect Road before stopping near Sharp Point Drive.
Authorities said the man fired a gun at a deputy. When a second deputy arrived, both deputies fired at the driver.
He was struck by the gunfire and taken to a hospital with what authorities said were serious injuries.
As of Wednesday morning, the Sheriff's Office had not released an update on the man's condition.
The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.