A man who was shot in Denver on Thursday had died at a hospital, according to the Denver Police Department.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of South Elliot Street in the city's Valverde neighborhood, the department tweeted on Thursday.
Limited information regarding the incident has been released, but police said they became aware of the incident after the man self-transported himself to the hospital.
The department announced the victim died on Saturday afternoon. His identity will be released at a later date by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.