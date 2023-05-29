Aurora police said one person was shot after a dispute in the parking lot of the Gaylord Rockies Resort Monday.
In a tweet posted around 1:30 p.m., police reported that the shooting occurred at 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Boulevard.
An altercation between two men led up to the victim being shot in the leg. The unknown suspect left the property prior to police arrival.
The condition of the victim was not provided in the tweet posted by the police department.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).