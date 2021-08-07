A man was shot following an altercation in west Aurora Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting near Havana Street and East 14th Avenue about 10 p.m. Upon arrival, they located a man who had sustained a gunshot wound, said Christopher Amsler, a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Amsler said.

Police said an altercation led to the shooting.

The shooter remained at large as of Saturday morning as investigators are working to gather information about the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.