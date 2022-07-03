Police Line Do Not Cross (copy)

Police officers shot a man in Eaton this morning. 

 Getty Images

A domestic violence suspect is dead after being shot by deputies at an apartment complex in Adams County Saturday night, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported on their website.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the Estrella Apartments in the 7000 block of North Pecos Street on a domestic violence call at 8:24 p.m.

It was upgraded to a disturbance with weapons call while they were on their way, the sheriff's office said.

When the two deputies got to the door, ACSO said, a man came to the door with a knife but then slammed the door shut.

Read the full story from KUSA here.

Greeley police investigate murder-suicide
Aurora police investigate fatal shooting
Street racing crackdown: Independence Day doesn't mean complete freedom on Colorado's highways

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.