Aurora police on Tuesday were investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Sunny Vale neighborhood.
A man was shot around 10:15 a.m. on North Fulton Street, and he died after being taken to a hospital, Aurora police said.
A woman who was involved in the shooting was cooperating with investigators, police said. As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no word of an arrest.
The coroner will release the name of the man who was fatally shot after his family has been notified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.