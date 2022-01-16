A man was killed Saturday evening in a shooting in the Five Points neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of 29th Street and Arkins Court, right off of the South Platte River.

A man was found suffering from serious injuries and taken to a hospital, where he later died. The victim’s identity and official cause of death have not been released, pending the notification of his family.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting.

No arrests had been made in connection with the shooting and no suspect information was available as of Sunday morning. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.