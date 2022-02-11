A man was shot and killed in an alleyway in northeast Denver Friday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department.
Officers were sent to an alleyway near Yosemite and Xenia streets just after noon. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, said Kurt Barnes, a spokesman for the department.
The man was pronounced dead on scene. He will be identified at a later date by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and develop information about a possible suspect.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.