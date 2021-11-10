A man was killed early Wednesday morning in a shooting near the Auraria Campus in downtown Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Osage Street, a few blocks south of the main campus and right next to the athletic field.

The man was found inside of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting. It is unclear whether the victim was affiliated with the campus.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting as of Wednesday morning. Police said they are working to develop suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner after his family has been notified.