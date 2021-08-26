A man was shot multiple times in Arapahoe County on Thursday afternoon and authorities are working to track down the suspect, officials said.

Authorities responded to the 1300 block of South Parker Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said Ginger Delgado, a spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

The 39-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. His current status was not released.

Police searched around the area of the shooting for two suspects. Delgado said they are searching for a gray Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 303-795-4711.