A man was shot on Tuesday night near the Community College of Aurora.
Aurora officers were sent to the area of East 7th Avenue and Dayton Street just after 8 p.m. after reports of a shooting, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Police said they found a man who was shot in his car. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators were working to determine what led up to the shooting and develop information about the shooter as of 8:45 p.m.
Dayton Street is closed in both directions at Lowry Boulevard as the investigation continues.