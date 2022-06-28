Police Line Do Not Cross
(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

A man was shot on Tuesday night near the Community College of Aurora.

Aurora officers were sent to the area of East 7th Avenue and Dayton Street just after 8 p.m. after reports of a shooting, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said they found a man who was shot in his car. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

Investigators were working to determine what led up to the shooting and develop information about the shooter as of 8:45 p.m.

Dayton Street is closed in both directions at Lowry Boulevard as the investigation continues. 

