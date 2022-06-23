Local and federal authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a UMB Bank in Denver twice this month.
Police said the man first robbed the bank at 707 Colorado Blvd. on June 15. The man returned and robbed the bank again on Tuesday, according to a release from the FBI.
The man passed a demand note to the teller during both robberies and then fled on foot.
Authorities said the man is between 40 and 50 years old and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.
Anyone with information about the robber should call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.