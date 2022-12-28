The man accused of shooting his wife and then himself in a murder-suicide on Christmas Day in Thornton outside a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses previously threatened to shoot his wife and a local union representative last year, court records show.

The threats prompted his former employer, Sturgeon Electric Company, to file for a protection order in December 2021.

The protection order application shows Enoch Apodaca, 46, had a conversation with a representative from "Local 68" and threatened to "come after" the people at Sturgeon responsible for him losing his job. Apodaca's employment with Sturgeon ended in June 2021, according to the records.

The Adams County coroner's office identified Apodaca and his wife as Melissa Martinez, 44.

Thornton police have released little information about the Christmas Day incident, but they say one — or both — threw three pipe bombs through a window of the worship hall at 951 Milky Way before Apodaca fatally shot Martinez and then himself.

The couple were former members of the congregation, according to authorities. Police believe one person was inside the hall when the pipe bombs burst through the window shortly after 9 a.m. They did not explode.

Jehovah's Witnesses do not celebrate Christmas, but the hall has regular meetings on Sundays starting at 9:30 a.m.

Police initially responded to a report of a structure fire and later a shooting. Apodaca and Martinez were the only two shot.