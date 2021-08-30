A man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly fired a rifle at workers at a construction site in Superior, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

John Wilkins, 30, is being held in the Boulder County Jail on one count of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of felony menacing, eight counts of reckless endangerment and one count of prohibited use of a firearm.

The shooting happened Monday just before 10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Buttercup Lane, a neighborhood near McCaslin Boulevard and Coal Creek Drive.

A witness told 911 a man was firing a gun into the air near construction workers, deputies said. After firing the rifle, the shooter went back into his home, the witness told deputies.

While investigators believe the shooter fired in the direction of the construction workers, no one was hit by the shots.

Other witnesses told responding deputies the shooter seemed to be “upset with ongoing construction in the area,” deputies said.

Responding deputies surrounded the suspect’s home and attempted to contact him. After several hours, the suspect, later identified as Wilkins, was taken into custody without incident at 1:30 p.m.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The sheriff’s office has obtained a search warrant for Wilkins’ home, deputies said.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Louisville Police Department, Boulder Police Department, Boulder Emergency Squad, Mountain View Fire Protection District and Boulder and Longmont SWAT teams responded to the incident.