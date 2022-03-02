A man wanted in connection to an attempted murder in Arvada was shot by Denver officers on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department.
The shooting happened at 3:08 p.m. while Denver officers were assisting the Arvada Police Department in apprehending a fugitive. The man was tracked by DPD's fugitive unit to a business near Yale Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, said Division Chief Ron Thomas during a press briefing.
Officers spotted the man exiting a business with a female, which led officers to move in. At this time, he broke away from the female and ran to a vehicle behind the unnamed business where he retrieved a handgun, Thomas said.
The man threatened officers with the gun after they surrounded the vehicle. This prompted two officers to discharge their weapons an unknown amount of times.
Thomas said it is currently unknown whether the suspected fired at officers. He was removed from the vehicle and transported to Denver Health where he is in critical condition.
No officers involved in the incident were injured.
Thomas said a multi-agency team is investigating the shooting.
Police said there was a large police presence in the area where the shooting occurred and people were encouraged to avoid that area.