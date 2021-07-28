The Cherry Hills Village Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection to a fatal car crash Monday.

Police said the crash killed Stacy Pepper, 38, from San Francisco, California, who was in town visiting family. The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of South University Boulevard, next to the Cherry Hills Country Club.

The suspect was driving a stolen truck at the time of the crash, police said. The truck was reported stolen out of Jefferson County and was also associated with a burglary that happened in Arapahoe County after it was stolen.

The suspect is believed to be involved in the truck theft and the burglary, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man with a possible injury to his left arm, wearing a dark colored shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He was last seen running away from the scene of the crash Monday evening.

He is wanted for investigation of charges including vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherry Hills Village Police Department tip line at 720-305-9831.