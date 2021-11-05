A man accused of shooting at Eaton police officers in September was formally charged with attempted murder and booked into jail Friday morning.

Levi Miller, 30, is being held in the Weld County Jail on suspicion of committing first-degree assault, first-degree attempted murder and attempted manslaughter, according to a release from the 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

Officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 24 to the 1200 block of Aspen Court in Eaton after reports of an argument. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Miller, armed with a gun, police said.

Miller fired several rounds at the officers, prompting them to return fire, which struck Miller, police said.

An investigation into the incident is still underway by the district's incident response team.