A man who killed one person and injured three others with a baseball bat during an attack at a Denver strip club was found guilty of murder and other charges Thursday.
A Denver jury convicted 44-year-old Ryan Ashland of first-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, burglary, felony menacing and two counts of committing a violent crime using a real or simulated weapon, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.
The attack occurred just before 1 a.m. April 28, 2019, at PT's Show Club at 1601 W. Evans Ave., according to an arrest affidavit.
When police arrested Ashland, he was standing over a seriously injured victim and was armed with a baseball bat.
Officers ordered Ashland to drop the bat but he refused, so they used their Tasers to take him into custody, according to the affidavit.
A witness told investigators that when she went into the club, she heard "strange noises that sounded like a female (was) grunting/screaming." She then saw Ashland hitting someone with a baseball bat, according to the affidavit.
Ashland then struck her in the head until she pretended to be unconscious. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 1.