A man who pushed a 12-year-old girl into his truck while she was walking home from school in Broomfield was sentenced to six years in prison earlier this week.
Shane Hammond was found guilty of second-degree kidnapping in April. Following his release, Hammond, will serve an additional three years on parole, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
"This case represents every child and parent's worst nightmare," said 17 Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason in a news release. "The defendant's actions were unconscionable and despicable, and he richly deserves the prison sentence he received. The bravery of this little girl remains an inspiration to all of us."
On Aug. 19, 2019, the victim was pushed into Hammond's truck as she walked home from Westlake Middle School in Broomfield.
Hammond attempted to drive away, however, the victim escaped and ran home, yelling, "momma," according to the release.
Police identified and arrested Hammond in March of 2020 after acquiring video surveillance of the incident and "months of investigative work," the district attorney's office said.