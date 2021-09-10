A driver who livestreamed himself speeding over 160 mph and subsequently caused a fatal crash on E-470 was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday.

Bryan Kirby was convicted in the 17th Judicial District Court of vehicular homicide, reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident causing death in July.

"Mr. Kirby's unconscionable and reckless actions took a life and destroyed a family," said 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason in a release. "My hope is this conviction will serve as a warning for others who even contemplate this kind of behavior."

On Oct. 13, 2018, Kirby drove along E-470 between 120 and 167 mph and livestreamed his actions to his Facebook account. During the seven minute stream, Kirby was heard saying "we cruise at 140," according to a release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Kirby continued driving between speeds of 140 and 155 mph. Near the end of the stream, Kirby accelerated from 117 mph to 120 mph, while a dark sedan was driving in the right lane.

As Kirby approached from the left lane, he crossed over the center line markings and collided with the rear end of the sedan at 120 mph. Following the crash, Kirby fled.

"Put your phone down when you drive! And do not ever livestream yourself driving a car," Mason said. "Mr. Kirby's behavior extinguished a life and now he's going to prison. This simply did not have to happen."

The district attorney's office released the livestream of the Kirby's high-speed drive, but please be aware it contains graphic language. The videos can be found, here.