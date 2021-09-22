A 33-year-old man has been identified as the person suspected of shooting a Littleton police officer early Tuesday morning.

Rigoberto "Rigo" Valles Dominguez, 33, is believed to have shot Littleton Officer David Snook at least three times. He is described as 5 foot 5 inches and weighing around 190 lbs and known to have several tattoos including a skull on his right forearm and a saint on the opposite side, said Littleton Police Department Chief Doug Stephens during an afternoon press conference.

Dominguez remained at-large as of 4:30 p.m.

Stephens said at the press conference outside the police station that Dominguez was positively identified after multiple witness accounts and help from local and federal agencies.

The shooting occurred just after midnight as officers Snook and Cpl. Jeff Farmer responded to a report of a drive-by shooting near South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue in Littleton.

The officers contacted what they thought was the suspected vehicle and forced the two suspects to flee on foot. As Dominguez entered an apartment complex at 183 W. Powers Ave., he fired multiple shots, striking Snook at least three times, officials said.

On Tuesday, Stephens said Snook was wearing body armor. Both officers returned fire, but it is not known if the suspect was struck.

While Farmer tended to Snook, the suspects fled the area. Police are only actively looking for Dominguez, Stephen said.

Snook was transported to Swedish Medical Center in Englewood and underwent surgery. He remained in the intensive care unit on Wednesday but was conscious and continuing to recover, Stephen said.

Snook is a decorated 13-year veteran of the department, husband and father of three.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the area as officers searched for the suspect, but was later lifted.

However, approximately 12 hours after the initial report of a shooting, Dominguez allegedly stole a sand gray 2002 Ford Explorer with Colorado license AMG-D94. Stephens said the vehicle should have a smashed driver's side window.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Dominguez. Stephens said Dominguez is considered "armed and dangerous" and anyone who sees him should avoid contact and instead contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 with any information.