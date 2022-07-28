Erie police on Thursday asked residents to shelter in place after they received reports of a man with a rifle.
Male with a rifle - Officers attempting to make contact. https://t.co/vGQcVlmBJY— Erie CO Police (@ErieCOPolice) July 28, 2022
Police said Erie Highlands, Erie Commons and Grandview were under the order, which they announced at 4:55 p.m.
Police said officers were trying to make contact with the suspect.
Erie is 26 miles north of Denver.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.