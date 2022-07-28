Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

Erie police on Thursday asked residents to shelter in place after they received reports of a man with a rifle.

Police said Erie Highlands, Erie Commons and Grandview were under the order, which they announced at 4:55 p.m.

Police said officers were trying to make contact with the suspect.

Erie is 26 miles north of Denver.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.