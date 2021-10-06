The Greeley Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man's body was recovered from a house fire in Greeley early Sunday.

First-responders were dispatched to a house fire in the 2400 block of 15th Avenue Court around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday. Greeley police officers were first on-scene and reported the home was fully engulfed in flames, according to the police department.

Fire crews arrived moments later and eventually extinguished the fire. Additionally, they located a body, later identified as 35-year-old Chris Dickerson, inside the home during firefighting efforts, officials said.

Greeley police detectives were dispatched to the home following the discovery. Others such as a Greeley Fire Department fire arson investigator, a building inspector and the county's coroner's office also responded to the scene, officials said.

An autopsy was performed and ruled the Dickerson's death as a homicide. He will be identified at a later date by the Weld County Coroner's Office, police said.

No arrests or information about a possible suspect has been announced, but authorities say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or Dickerson's whereabouts on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3. is urged to contact Detective Burroughs at (970) 350-3549.