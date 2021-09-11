Police are asking the public to help find a person who shot a veteran and stole his puppy near the Montbello, Green Valley Ranch border on Thursday.

Denver police officers responded to a shooting in the area of 5135 N. Chambers Rd around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. This is just west of the border of the neighborhoods.

Police said the victim, a Marine Corps veteran, was shot and the perpetrator stole his terrier mix puppy, Ocean. The status of the victim was not released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooter or Ocean's whereabouts are urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.