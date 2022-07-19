Denver gun locks 2 020120

A portion of the 1,200 gun locks supplied by Project ChildSafe and the Denver Police Department. The locks will be handed out across multiple locations in Denver as part of the city's multipronged plan to help curb youth gun violence. 

 Alayna Alvarez, Colorado Politics

Mass shootings in the U.S. and Colorado have increased substantially in the decade since 12 people were murdered and another 70 were injured in a shooting at the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora on July 20, 2012. 

The shootings have occurred at grocery stores in Boulder and Buffalo, at a concert in Las Vegas, at places of worship, schools and even a navy yard in Washington, D.C.

Mass shootings, defined by the Gun Violence Archives as an event where four or more people are shot or killed, increased 154% from 2014 to 2021.

There has only been a decrease in these events in two of the last nine years across the country and in Colorado.  

Number of mass shootings since 2014:

  • 2014: 272 — 2 in Colorado
  • 2015: 337 — 3 in Colorado
  • 2016: 383 — 4 in Colorado
  • 2017: 348 — 2 in Colorado
  • 2018: 336 — 8 in Colorado
  • 2019: 417 — 4 in Colorado
  • 2020: 614 — 11 in Colorado
  • 2021: 692 — 13 in Colorado
  • 2022: 356 as of Tuesday — 8 in Colorado

