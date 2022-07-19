Mass shootings in the U.S. and Colorado have increased substantially in the decade since 12 people were murdered and another 70 were injured in a shooting at the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora on July 20, 2012.
The shootings have occurred at grocery stores in Boulder and Buffalo, at a concert in Las Vegas, at places of worship, schools and even a navy yard in Washington, D.C.
Mass shootings, defined by the Gun Violence Archives as an event where four or more people are shot or killed, increased 154% from 2014 to 2021.
There has only been a decrease in these events in two of the last nine years across the country and in Colorado.
Number of mass shootings since 2014:
- 2014: 272 — 2 in Colorado
- 2015: 337 — 3 in Colorado
- 2016: 383 — 4 in Colorado
- 2017: 348 — 2 in Colorado
- 2018: 336 — 8 in Colorado
- 2019: 417 — 4 in Colorado
- 2020: 614 — 11 in Colorado
- 2021: 692 — 13 in Colorado
- 2022: 356 as of Tuesday — 8 in Colorado