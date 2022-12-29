Colorado law enforcement arrested two massage therapists this month on suspicion of sexually abusing their clients in Fort Collins and Boulder.
In February and June, Fort Collins police received reports from two people that they experienced inappropriate sexual contact during massages with Michael Murray, 27. Murray was employed at Massage Heights on Council Tree Avenue in Fort Collins and possibly additional massage businesses.
Detectives opened an investigation and presented the case to the District Attorney’s Office in December, according to a Thursday news release. Murray now faces charges of sexual contact without consent using force or threat, a class 4 felony; sexual contact during a fake medical examination, a class 4 felony; and sexual contact without consent, a class 1 misdemeanor.
Police believe there could be more victims and asked anyone with additional information about the cases to call Detective Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645.
"These acts will not be tolerated in our community, and the courage of these victims to report these incidents is commendable," Criminal Investigations Lieutenant Jeremy Yonce said in a news release.
In Boulder, another massage therapist was arrested Monday on suspicion of having unlawful sexual contact with a client during a massage. David Chandler Smith worked at Elysian Massage in Boulder and has been charged with unlawful sexual contact during a medical service, a class four felony.
“We recognize the courage of the victim in coming forward and reporting these incidents so that the Boulder Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office can seek justice for any victim and for our community,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in the release.
The Boulder Police Department and the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office have asked anyone with information about the investigation or additional victims to contact Detective John Sailer at 303-441-1830 or sailerj@bouldercolorado.gov.
The district attorney’s office urged any victims of sexual abuse to report the crime to law enforcement or contact their local victim advocacy organization. In Boulder County, residents can call MESA (Moving to End Sexual Assault) at 303-443-7300.
A Massage Heights employee who answered the phone Thursday declined comment. A call to Elysian Massage for comment went unanswered.
The Boulder District Attorney's office declined to release Smith's booking photograph.