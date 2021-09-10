A Medina Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a vehicle suspected of hitting a scooter rider and fleeing.

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white 2021 Buick Encore with Colorado license BQU154. The vehicle may have damage on the right passenger front.

Police said the Buick struck a person riding a scooter in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood around 3 p.m. The unidentified victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, said Kurt Barnes, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department.

Multiple witnesses described the vehicle and provided the license plate number to investigators, which resulted in the Medina Alert, Barnes said.

Police did not release information regarding what led to the crash.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 911 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.