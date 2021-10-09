The parents of three children were arrested on Friday after police said they are suspected of abusing their infant twins, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Jeremy Esposito, 34, and his wife, Jonelle Esposito, 28, are being held on suspicion of multiple charges including four counts of felony child abuse, police said.

Last Sunday, deputies were sent to a local hospital after staff reported severe injuries on a 6-week-old baby. After learning the boy had an identical twin and older sibling at home a welfare check was performed.

At the home, the other twin was found suffering from severe injuries. Some of the injuries on the twins include skull fractures, a spinal injury, leg fractures, rib fractures, genital injuries, burns and bruising around the face and severe malnourishment, according to the sheriff's office.

Additionally one of the twins tested positive for illegal narcotics, police said.

The twins have been placed with Child Protective Services, and the other sibling is with family.

The Esposito's are being held at the Jefferson County Detention Facility. A bond advisement hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.