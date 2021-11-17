An 11-year-old Westminster girl who was reported missing for nearly 24 hours was found safe Wednesday afternoon, the Westminster Police Department announced.

Police said the girl was found in unincorporated Jefferson County thanks to a tip from a citizen. More information about the nature of her disappearance will be released Wednesday evening, police said.

The girl went missing after leaving her Westminster home around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to walk to a park. Her mom called the police at around 5:30 p.m. when she didn’t return home.

Police said they searched for the girl nonstop since she was reported missing, including door-to-door searches and combing the neighborhood and surrounding parks and lakes using foot patrols, a bloodhound, thermal cameras and drones.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert and an Endangered Missing Alert for the girl Wednesday, hours before she was found.

In a statement, Westminster police said they were concerned about the girl's safety because of the length of time she was missing and the cold weather in the area overnight.

The agencies involved in the search included the Lakewood, Thornton, Arvada, Broomfield, Wheat Ridge and Golden police departments, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, CBI, FBI, Ralston House, Westminster Fire Department and more.