An Alamosa woman who was reported missing by her family in August was in contact with the man fatally shot by police in Thornton on Wednesday on the night of her disappearance, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.
Cheyenne Goins was reported missing on Aug. 12 and officials in the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office and CBI believe there may have been foul play involved.
Officials said on the night Goins went missing she was in contact with several individuals, including the unidentified man shot at Thorncreek Golf Course Wednesday, according to the release.
Although no formal charges were filed against the unidentified man, officials said in the release he "was most definitely a person of interest in Goins' disappearance."
There have been no arrests made in connection to Goins disappearance to date and officials urge anyone with information to call 719-589-5807.