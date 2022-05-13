Authorities arrested a 51-year-old Boulder man after they tracked a missing teenage girl to his home on Thursday.
James Dean, 51, was being held on suspicion of violating a custody order and harboring a minor, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The teenage girl was reported missing after she was marked absent from all of her classes on Thursday. Before she was reported missing, she was seen entering her middle school, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the Boulder County Digital Forensic Lab, Boulder County Drug Task Force and the FBI were involved in the search.