Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Montbello neighborhood Saturday as a homicide.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Denver Police Department said on Twitter that they were investigating a shooting in the area of 50th Avenue and Quentin Street.

The area is just south of Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead and police are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to a DPD tweet at 7:41 a.m.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity and cause of death when next of kin are notified.

As of 1:51 a.m. Saturday, police did not have any suspects in custody and said investigators were working to develop suspect information. They have not released any further information.