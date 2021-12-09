A 23-year-old California man was arrested Wednesday in Eagle County after authorities recovered 13.5 pounds of heroin during a traffic stop.
Mario Contreras Lopez, 23, faces several charges including distribution of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and special offender importation of heroin, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said Lopez was pulled over on I-70 near the town of Eagle for "following too close." Lopez gave authorities consent to search the vehicle and then admitted there were drugs hidden inside a children's car seat.
Authorities found nine packages labeled "PEYO" that contained 13.5 pounds of heroin.
Lopez is being held in the Eagle County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Anyone with information regarding Lopez or the incident is urged to call the sheriff's office at 970-328-8500.