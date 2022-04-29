Authorities on Thursday arrested the mother of a 3-year-old boy who accidentally shot and killed himself earlier this month in Denver.
Celina Duran, 39, is being held on suspicion of child abuse — negligently causing death. The boy's father, Manuel Lopez, 34, remains at large, according to the Denver Police Department.
The shooting occurred April 17 in a vehicle in the 1700 block of South Pecos Street. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died April 22, police said.
Few details have been released about the case, and the arrest warrants are sealed.
Authorities encourage anyone with information on Lopez's whereabouts or the shooting to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.