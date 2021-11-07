A motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening after crashing into a tow truck in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. at East Mississippi Avenue and South Blackhawk Street, near the avenue’s exit for Interstate 225. The motorcyclist, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on witness reports, police said they believe the motorcyclist was traveling east on the avenue when he began driving between vehicles that were stopped at a red light. This is known as lane splitting and is illegal in Colorado.

While lane splitting, the motorcyclist allegedly ran the red light and entered the intersection at a high rate of speed, crashing into the side of a tow truck that was turning left through the intersection on a green arrow, police said.

The tow truck driver was not injured and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed or has footage of the crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The motorcyclist’s identity and official cause of death will be released by the coroner’s office after his family has been notified.